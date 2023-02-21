Nigerian Recording Artiste Sings about the “Pain Inside”

Nigerian musician Ernest Hycon has a striking track on his hands, with his release “Pain Inside.” Produced by Reggae Playlist, the song is featured on his 10-track 2021 album, “My Way.”
“The song basically speaks about the poverty in Nigeria. I penned this track due to elections taking place in Nigeria and we’re hoping for a new government to help with some of the poverty that is affecting the country,” the artiste explained about the song’s meaning.
The accompanying music video, which was directed by Joegraphy, was released in January 2023 and has been getting positive reactions so far.
“The feedback I’ve gotten has been really good. A lot of people can relate to the song so it’s been great seeing the attention it’s getting,” the artiste expressed.
On his musical journey for about 10 years, Ernest Hycon is a musician who is not afraid to diversify his sound and try new blends. Influenced by the Nigerian singer and songwriter Majek Fashek, his own music style reflects Reggae and AfroBeat sounds.
“The Reggae and Dancehall scene here in Nigeria is great; you could hear Reggae music playing all the time across the country and that’s how I got into it myself,” the artiste stated.
With previous releases such as “My Way”, “Join Body” and “Here To Stay”, the artiste has more music in store for the near future.
“I’ll be releasing more singles soon and I’m also getting ready to do some more radio and television interviews to push my music,” the artiste revealed.
“Pain Inside” is currently available for purchase and streaming on major digital platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music and iTunes.