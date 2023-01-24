Waves Overpower Def Champ Horizon in Elite 1 Caribbean Basketball Winter League

The Waves overpowered defending champion Horizon to snap their winning streak and hand them their first loss of the Elite 1 Caribbean Basketball Winter League last Saturday at the National arena while the Storm defeated Rivers who is yet to record a win in the league.
Horizon started out slowly while taking three minutes to score its first point and ending the quarter 18 to Waves’ 26. Waves outscored them in the second quarter as well and lead by as many as 23 to close the quarter at 34/57. Horizon picked up the scoring in the third quarter but was still behind (60/73) at the end. Horizon continued to make inroads in the fourth quarter but jut could not get the win. The match went to the Waves 88/83 who won by just five points. The Waves’s Cameron Burhannon 37 was on fire throughout the game while Bobby Gray 22, was the top scorer for Horizon.
Waves and Horizon now have four wins each after playing five matches while defeating each other once in the league so far. The will next meet in the play-off to see who the finalists will be.
Waves’ coach Rohan Robinson was pleased with the win, “well it was a good one (match). We watched the game (the first game and saw the mistakes). We went back to the drawing board and said that the guys have to live up to their responsibility and live up to role and as a result of that we gained a 26 point lead, then we had some issues with persons playing too much minutes. I allowed the bench to give them as much rest as possible but I am just disappointed a bit that when the bench came in they couldn’t hold the lead. I am gonna hold my leaders accountable for how we finished the game because we should not be in that position again.” He made special mention of 7-footer Tyran Walker who was injured early in the league, for having a very good game.
Horizon’s coach Cleon Morgan accepted the loss but thinks that its good for the team at this stage of the competition. “We have lost tonight but we have a four win streak which was pretty good for us. I think there are two matches to go. Losing at this point is good for the team as we can go back to the drawing board, look at our mistakes tonight and work on that so we can come back again play how we are used to playing.” He was happy to reduce the Waves’ win margin to just five after being down by 26 in the third quarter.
The second match of the night was eagerly awaited as everyone in the Arena willed the Rivers to get their first win. They came close to doing so several times but faltered by the way after being in good positions with healthy leads but it was another night of disappointment for them. The Storm put on a show while winning every quarter 21/15, 58/38, 78/62 and 102/79 to take the match by 23 points. The top scorers in the match were – Storm’s Brandon BDot Armstrong 23 and Rivers’ Anthony Ottley 27 points.
Armstrong credited his team for the win “it was great overall match. It was the first time we had a full squad, no injuries so I knew that we were gonna come out playing well, playing well defensively and moving the ball. This is our best complete game from starting number to the fourteenth person on the bench. I must give credit to my teammates.”
The next set of matches are scheduled for Wednesday (January 25) when four-time winner Waves will taken on the Storm (2 wins) at the National Arena at 6:00 pm. The 8:00 pm match-up will see the defending champion Horizon taking on Rivers who is still seeking their first win.