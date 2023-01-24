One Man Shot and Killed in Westmoreland, another Shot and Injured

The Westmoreland police have commenced a probe surrounding the shooting death of a man and the shooting and wounding of another, in Tree Miles River, Westmoreland on Monday morning.
The deceased has been identified as 23-year-old Jordan Obie, a bike mechanic also of Tree Mile River.
Reports by the police are that at about 9:30 am, Obie and the injured man were among other persons at a shop in their community, when men travelling on board a motor car opened fire hitting them.
The police were summoned and upon arrival, both men were transported to the Savanna-la-mar Hospital where Obie was pronounced dead, and the other man was treated and admitted in serious condition.