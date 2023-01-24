J Sweet “Life So Sweet”

When we say our music is global. It is exactly that. Its the best thing going. From Phyco Bunny, (who is now the number one artist on Spotify) Bob Marley, Chronixx, Koffee and many more stars. International acts like Maxi Priest, Alberosie. We have one more emerging star. His name is J Sweet and his voice is exactly that. He is mild mannered but delivers music all walks of life can enjoy. He sings for the women. He sings about hardship. He sings about the come up and how we all can make it. He’s a living inspiration.
His new track “Life So Sweet” which features Chronic Law is a prime example of an artist that is using his life journey as the plot and sub plot for the song.
J Sweet shows his versatility and his ability to control the melodies. He shows there is a next side by running with the leaders of the new school. Chronic Law laid his stamp on the track and they complimented each other.
Go support this new star. He is presently working on his new EP which will feature tracks along with other marque names. The second single “Stylist” is due out this January as well.