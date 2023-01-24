Valiant Named as one of Vogue’s Nine Musicians to Take over in 2023

Dancehall artist Valiant has rose to a new level of stardom in just about three months. On Monday, he was named as one of Vogue’s nine “musicians set to take over in 2023”.
Valiant, given name Raheem Bowes, rose to stardom with his ‘kotch e hat’ phrase on TikTok, ultimately becoming the first artiste to have five songs simultaneously topping the country’s YouTube chart.
“Valiant used the subsequent attention to release back-to-back hits that have made him an overnight star. He brings his own dark, fervent flow to dancehall, describing his sound as “trappa gospel,” said Vogue.
Valiant recently concluded a slew of performances, notably in the Cayman Islands.
Valiant is known for hits such as Dunce Cheque, Speed Off, Siance, North Carolina, Narcissistic, Barbies, Glock 40, and St Mary, among others.
The other artistes who have made the Vogue list are Clavish, Highlyy, Debbie, Lola Brooke, DOMi & JD BECK, Elmiene, Coco Jones and Addison Rae.