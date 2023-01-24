Five Inmates Charged

The Ocho Rios Police in St. Ann have charged the five men who were seen in a video assaulting another inmate. The men have been charged with Assault Occasioning Grievous Bodily Harm and Unlawful Wounding following an incident in the Ocho Rios lock up on Thursday, January 19.
The men have been identified as:
- Thirty-three-year-old Dejaro Taylor otherwise called ‘Dusso’ of Steer Town, St. Ann
- Twenty-one-year-old Theoni Flemings, of Islington, St. Mary
- Thirty-two-year-old Dale Douglas, of Colegate, St. Ann
- Twenty-three-year-old Richard Jackson, of Hart Street, Kingston
- Twenty-year-old Tajar Lynch of Runaway Bay, St. Ann
Reports are that between 8:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m., an argument developed among the men when Bolton was assaulted. He was taken to the hospital where he was treated and is back the custody of the police.