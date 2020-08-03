Wanda Diamond League Rescheduled Doha Meeting To September 25

The Wanda Diamond League organisers announced on Monday, August 3, 2020, a further change to its 2020 calendar, with the date for the Doha Diamond League athletics meeting brought forward by around a fortnight and will take place on September 25.

The event in Doha, which serves as the traditional season the opener, had previously been pushed back from its April 17 slot due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The plan is to stage 12 disciplines. A list of athletes who will compete in the Qatari capital will be announced in due course.

Following exhibition events in Oslo and Zurich earlier this summer, the competitive season is set to begin in Monaco on August 14.

The 2020 Wanda Diamond League will not be a structured series of events leading to a final as is usually the case. Athletes will therefore not earn Diamond League points this season, and there will not be a single, 24-discipline final in Zurich as originally planned.

Diamond League meetings in Eugene, London, Paris, Rabat, Gateshead and Shanghai have been all cancelled.

A total of six meetings, including a street event, are currently scheduled to go ahead between August 14th and September 25th.