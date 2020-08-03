IPL Twenty20 Tournament To Be Held In UAE From September

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

The Indian Premier League (IPL) will be played in the UAE from September 19, 2020, tournament organisers have confirmed.

The 53 matches, including the final on November 10, will be played across Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi.

There will also be a Women’s T20 Challenge, involving three teams, played during the IPL play-off week.

However, some top women’s players, including Australian Wicket Keeper, Alyssa Healy, have criticised the timing of the women’s competition.

The dates clash with the scheduled Women’s Big Bash League, which starts in Australia on October 16.

The UAE has previously hosted IPL games in 2014 when roughly half the season was moved to the country due to the Indian elections.

Feeding Programme - Le Antonio's Foundation

Feeding Programme – Le Antonio’s Foundation

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....