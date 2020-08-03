IPL Twenty20 Tournament To Be Held In UAE From September

The Indian Premier League (IPL) will be played in the UAE from September 19, 2020, tournament organisers have confirmed.

The 53 matches, including the final on November 10, will be played across Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi.

There will also be a Women’s T20 Challenge, involving three teams, played during the IPL play-off week.

However, some top women’s players, including Australian Wicket Keeper, Alyssa Healy, have criticised the timing of the women’s competition.

The dates clash with the scheduled Women’s Big Bash League, which starts in Australia on October 16.

The UAE has previously hosted IPL games in 2014 when roughly half the season was moved to the country due to the Indian elections.