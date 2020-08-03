Big Throws From Vetter And Stahl At The Kuortane Games

Johannes Vetter produced the world’s best javelin throw since late January to win at the Kuortane Games, a World Athletics Continental Tour Bronze meeting, on Saturday, August 1, 2020.

On a good day for field events in the Finnish city, world champion Daniel Stahl won the discus.

Vetter, the 2017 world champion, opened his series with 80.69m – the first 80-metre effort so far this year by a German thrower but Sweden’s Kim Amb took an early lead with his opening throw of 82.51m.

Vetter improved to 84.19m in the penultimate round to move back into second, while Cakss responded with 82.92m and Amb consolidated his series with 84.27m. With his final throw of the day, however, Vetter sent his spear out to 86.94m, his best throw since the qualifying round of the World Athletics Championships Doha 2019. Amb recorded a foul with his final throw, leaving Vetter as the winner.

The discus was similarly competitive. Simon Pettersson took the early lead with 64.07m before Stahl responded with 65.91m in the next round. Pettersson briefly regained the lead in round three with 66.11m, but Stahl took it back again just minutes later with 67.51m.

Pettersson didn’t improve in the final three rounds, but Stahl produced a stadium record of 68.48m in round four to seal the victory.