VYBZ KARTEL TURNS 46 YEARS OLD TODAY (JAN. 7)

Incarcerated Dancehall Star Vybz Kartel is celebrating his 46th birthday today (Jan. 7th).

A number of industry players used Instagram to share birthday messages to the Gaza Boss, who has undoubtedly been an impact on the dancehall culture for over a decade and while still behind bars.

Via Instagram, Popcaan wrote: Yk eeh guh G!! Respect caa run out👊🏾 more life to the legend. @vybzkartel from start to finish✊

Bounty Killer posted a pic he shared with Kartel, writing: Earth strong blessings to di Gaza Don King AddiZilla @vybzkartel

Jah Vinci shared: Great man big up yuself enuh HAPPY G DAY @vybzkartel one world boss!!! Gaza birthday day a more life G #gazanation #UTG #dancehall #legend

Popular Disc Jock and Producer, ZJ Chrome shared a Vybz Kartel Dub Mix, in celebration of the dancehall icon. WATCH BELOW