Alkaline gets Billboard Plaque for Top Prize Album

In 2021, Alkaline’s new project , Top Prize, debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Reggae Chart and now the Artiste has a plaque to further solidify this accomplishment.

The Vendetta deejay’s latest album Top Prize has been steadily impacting the space from its initial release. The album was first debuted on May 14.

Alkaline is among a few independent artists within the dancehall space that has seen chart success with his first album New Level Unlocked, which debuted at the top of Billboard’s Reggae Chart, something no other artist has managed to achieve since Shaggy did in 2000.