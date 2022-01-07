Rihanna SHOWS OFF New Savage X Fenty Retail Store Location

Rihanna has announced that the inaugural locations of her Savage X Fenty stores will be found in Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Houston, Philadelphia, and Washington D.C.

The Vegas location will open later this month, followed by additional stores “in early 2022.”

“2022, we coming in HOT!” the Anti singer said when unveiling the new Savage X Fenty shopping experience, adding that she “can’t believe it’s actually that time.”

Alongside Friday’s announcement, Rihanna and Savage X Fenty also shared the following photo that gives fans a tease of what to expect with the soon-to-launch retail locations.

Last December, Savage X Fenty launched a new holiday drop in the form of the aptly named Fluff It Up collection. Coziness was the focus of the Fluff It Up pieces, which included a number of styles built around the utilization of the Rihanna-appreciated kelly green colorway.