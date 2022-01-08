Father Allegedly Kills Son after Mistaking Him for Intruder

Detectives in St James are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man, who was mistakenly shot by his father in Rhyne park on Friday, January 7.

The deceased has been identified as Ackeem Taylor.

According to reports, at approximately 5:40 a.m., Taylor’s father, a well-known St James businessman, allegedly opened fire on the man after noticing a shadow on the roof of his house..

Further investigation revealed that the victim, Taylor, was the businessman’s adult son.

Taylor was taken to the Cornwall Regional Hospital in the parish, where he died as a result of his injuries.

An investigation has been launched by the Barrett Town Police.