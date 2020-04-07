Vybz Kartel Spotted Walking In New Prison Yard Video

Dancehall artiste Vybz Kartel was spotted in a new video making the rounds on social media today. Watch below.

In the brief cellphone video, The Any Weather deejay was accompanied by guards as he walked along a fence of the St Catherine Adult Correctional Centre in Spanish Town where he is currently serving a life sentence for the 2011 murder of Clive ‘Lizard’ Williams.

Kartel looks in good spirits and is seen wearing a white t-shirt, shorts and sneakers, as he stops briefly at the gates to point at something or someone out of frame.

The artiste was placed in solitary confinement for 30 days after an Instagram Live stunt with Rvssian according to some reports. Prison officials raided his cell the next day and seized contraband including a cellphone.

The 44-year-old ‘King of the Dancehall’ has been in prison since 2011 and has to serve 35 years before being eligible for parole while his three co-accused André St John, Shawn Campbell (also known as dancehall artiste Shawn Storm), and Kahira Jones were given 25 years each.

The Jamaican Court of Appeal, on Friday, dismissed an application by his attorneys for his conviction to be overturned. His lawyer, Valerie Neita Robinson, was however hopeful that the singer’s sentence could be reduced soon after pending judical review.

Watch the video below.

