Producer Sky Bad Jumps On New Track ‘Strong Now’ With Squash The 6ixx Boss: Listen

Dancehall artiste, 6ixx Boss Squash has teamed up with Sky Bad for a new single called Strong Now. The official audio premiered on YouTube today April 5th under the Sky Bad Music label and 21st Hapilos.

You heard right, Sky Bad the popular music producer is featured on the Strong Now track actually deejaying alongside Squash. The two consecutively take turns in delivering the verses for the song. Squash adding higher tones in pitch while Sky Bad drops some surprisingly deep sounding vocals, together producing a great collaboration.

The song is about being ‘strong now’ after having gone through each their own journeys. In snippets of the song, Squash sings about having gone to jail and those tough visits to the courthouse in the past, also vouching never the go there again. Sky Bad say he remembers having to live in the streets as if he had no home and at times rubbing shoulders with heartless killers.

While they go into greater detail about their bumpy past, also touching on topics about the wrath from bad-minded individuals, the track is somewhat of a celebration for where they are now and that is in a better, more successful place.

Strong Now is streaming successfully courtesy of the supportive fans, some of which have expressed their praises on SquashVEVO page. One appreciative fan said, “To all the Survivors of Domestic Violence I dedicate this song to you. “It will make you stronger”. Squash thanks for this song that will touch many for years to come, now on replay and loud.. Squash=A Godblessed talented Artist. #SkyBad!!!!!!!”

Sky Bad’s voiced input didn’t go unnoticed either. He got the nod of approval from quite a few fans as well; one comment read, “Is a next Russian this? Cause I thought sky bad was just a next producer that’s awesome” and another said, “Ole Dem Skybad … From Producer 2 Artiste #StrongNow #DatA6ixx ”.

Also, “This 1 ah hit 6 real out here sky bad yuh bad yute squash them can’t stop yuh yute ah greatness yute never know a so sky bad bad”.

Check out the track for yourselves — Listen to the official audio of Strong Now below.

Source: Dancehallmag