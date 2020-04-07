Popcaan At The Center Of Double Beef With Jah Vinci And Jafrass

International Dancehall entertainer Popcaan has become the center of two separate online feuds with fellow Dancehall artistes in less than a week.

Unfolding on social media during a period of self-isolation and a government-imposed curfew in response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, insults are being thrown across the internet, igniting beef between the Unruly artiste, former Gaza Empire ally Jah Vinci and Dancehall artiste Jafrass.

Although Popcaan and Jah Vinci have been like family since the formation of the Vybz Kartel-led Gaza Empire in 2006, and have collaborated on many projects, it seems the allegiance may have depleted. During an Instagram Live session hosted by renowned Dancehall producer NotNice last week, Popcaan left a couple of derogatory comments towards Jah Vinci calling him “fish tea bwoy” and stating, “a one song can play fi yo [inna] the clash”.

While some Dancehall fans have been left confused by Popcaan’s negativity towards Jah Vinci, other fans claim to not be surprised by Popcaan’s repetitive online instigation and warmongering. Popular Jamaican YouTuber and Dancehall commentator Terro Don has since shared his agreement with the latter in a YouTube video uploaded to his channel last Friday, during which he refers to Popcaan as “Propcaan” and describes him as the instigator who flees when the war gets too heated rather than the “War Prince” that he had been crowned as by Vybz Kartel. In his video that now has over 42,000 views, Terro Don, while acknowledging the Unruly artiste’s accolades as an entertainer, reiterates that Popcaan stirs controversy in the Dancehall arena to remain relevant in the media.

Popcaan

Speculatively, Popcaan has landed in even more hot water concerning fellow Dancehall artiste Jafrass, with whom he seemingly had a strong personal and professional relationship, since the release of Jafrass’ single, Well Precise two days ago. The new single has Dancehall fans under the impression that the song was released as a diss track for Popcaan to address his constant and baseless online trolling and instigation.

“Dem a nuh action killer. Internet badman, caption killer dem…Diss di link and think dem escape, buss one inna dem face”, Jafrass deejays in “Well Precise”.

The release of this diss track comes after Popcaan’s negative comments towards Jah Vinci, who publicly considered him family. Well Precise, produced by NotNice, has racked up over 25,000 views since its upload to YouTube on April 3, 2020.

Popcaan and Jafrass have since un-followed each other on Instagram however, neither has addressed the rumors of beef between them.

