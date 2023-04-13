Vybz Kartel Set to Unveil “Numb” EP for the Ladies

World-renowned Dancehall artiste Vybz Kartel is on the brink of releasing what promises to be another impressive body of work, with his new EP “Numb.” Produced by Adidjahiem Records, the album officially drops on April 28, 2023.
“The title ‘Numb’ came from a conversation I was having with my girlfriend/ fiancee Sidem. She was telling me that she felt numb without me and the only time she feels whole Is when she was playing my music. That’s when the idea hit me, to do an all-girls song EP with the title ‘Numb’, representative of how the ladies feel without KARTEL in their ears,” the artiste explained.
Containing 8 tracks in all, the EP has one feature, a song titled “Home” with the artiste’s own protege Savage Savo. Touted to be for the ladies, the songs are all tracks they can vibe to, highlighting different topics which revolve around a single concept.
‘Based on the concept for the album’s name, I started to write “Without You”, which is about a girl who loves her boyfriend and would rather die than be without him. That’s the first song I wrote for the album then requested a beat from Dindin Hempton who found the perfect sample of a girl singing about how she’d rather be in a storm than in the calm without her man. That’s basically where the overall theme came from. That theme is also reflected in “I Only Wanted You” and “Vaccine” as well,” the artiste revealed. Other track titles include “About Last Night”, “Play Boy Bunny,” “The Search Is Over” and the title track “Numb.”
As one of the most popular acts in Dancehall today, it’s no surprise that music lovers everywhere are eagerly waiting for what Vybz Kartel has to offer with this project.
“I don’t think I’ve ever released an EP with just girls songs even though women are my biggest demographic, so this should be interesting,” the artiste highlighted.
“Numb” will be the next installment in an extensive catalog that dates back to the early 2000s. It follows the artiste’s most recent EP, “True Religion”, a 7-track project which was released in September 2022. He recently enlisted Dancehall star Valiant for the single “Time Heals” which was released on March 31 and is already on its way to becoming a hit.
Distributed by Zojak World Wide, “Numb” will be available for purchase and streaming on major digital platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music and Deezer.
