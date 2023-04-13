Man Shot and Killed in St James

The body of an unidentified man was found with gunshot wounds on Bogue Hill main road in St James on Wednesday.

According to police reports, residents heard explosions at 12:30 a.m., however, the man’s body was not discovered until 6:00 a.m.

The police were alerted and upon their arrival, the scene was processed and body removed to the morgue.

The deceased is of dark complexion, medium build, about 5 feet 8 inches tall, appears to be in his mid-forties and has a dreadlock hairstyle. He was clad in a white merino and black jeans.

Anyone with information that may help the police in identifying the body is asked to contact the Montego Bay Police at (876) 979-8472, the police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.

