Cabinet Awards Contracts to Boost Public Education

Cabinet has approved the award of several contracts to bolster public education, including US$848 million to Cable and Wireless Business for the provision of Wide Area Network (WAN) connectivity services to 68 institutions for three years.
Minister without Portfolio with Responsibility for Information, Hon. Robert Morgan, provided details during a post-Cabinet Press Briefing held at Jamaica House in Kingston on Wednesday (April 12).
Cabinet also gave the nod for the National Education Trust (NET) to award a $223 million to NF Barnes Construction for the construction of a classroom block at Bridgeport High School in St. Catherine.
In addition, procurement and distribution of grades four to six textbooks in language arts, science and social studies for primary school students for academic year 2023/24 will go ahead, following Cabinet approval.
The suppliers include Bookzone Limited at a cost of $323 million; Carlong Publishers (Caribbean) Limited for $1.8 million; and Kingston Bookshop Limited for $301 million.
Meanwhile, Minister Morgan announced board appointments for the HEART/NSTA Trust from March 2023 to March 2025.
Professor Alvin Wint is board chairman, while other members include Georgia Gibson Henlin; Senator Kavan Gayle; Ambassador Rocky Meade; Dr. Eleasia Charles; Dr. Kofi Nkrumah-Young; Brian Bennett-Easy; Marlon Morgan; Kathryn Williams; Professor Colin Gyles; Dr. Merrit Henry; Professor Aldrie Henry-Lee; Professor Halden Morris; Gloria Henry; Maya Walrond; and Carol Rose Brown.