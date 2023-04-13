Railway Lane Fire Leaves 11 Homeless in St James

At least 11 people, including three children, are now homeless after a fire destroyed several homes on Railway Lane, Montego Bay, in St. James on Tuesday night.
There were no injuries reported.
According to eyewitnesses, fire was seen coming from one of the buildings at around 8:30 p.m.
It was reported that the fire spread swiftly, and within minutes, several dwellings were seen engulfed in flames.
Two units from Barnett Street Fire Station promptly responded to the blaze, however, they were not successful in preventing the destruction of three structures, which together housed seven families.
Investigations into the cause of the fire are ongoing.