Vybz Kartel Donates To Jodian Fearon’s Family From Behind Bars

Despite the fact that he is currently serving a life sentence in prison, Dancehall icon Vybz Kartel is still giving freely to those in need.

His most recent act of benevolence has been in the form of a monetary donation to the family of the late Jodian Fearon –the young woman who died in April, after being denied admission at several local hospitals while she was in labour, because she was suspected of having COVID-19.

Fearon’s mother, Portia Haughton, expressed her gratitude to the deejay in a Tweet yesterday afternoon, just hours after the distraught family finally received Fearon’s autopsy report.

“A big thank you to everyone who contributed to Jodian’s GoFundMe. Special thanks to Mr. Adidja Palmer aka Vybz Kartel for your donation,” she tweeted.

Haugton confirmed to DancehallMag that the entertainer asked that the family not disclose the amount given.

A search of the top donors on the ongoing Justice for Jodian GoFundMe page revealed that as much as US$500 had been contributed by one donor. The family has so far been able to raise US$6,122 of their $20,000 target, to offset legal fees and other expenses.

“Jodian’s family is of the view that as of result of her misdiagnosis, her management of care was compromised. The family is on a quest for TRUTH and #JUSTICEFORJODIAN which they see as JUSTICE for every Jamaican who continues to access the public healthcare system,” they said on the fundraising platform. “The family is also seeking legislative changes which would ensure that this painful situation would never be encountered by another family.”

Fearon’s infant daughter, Peyton-Grace, who was born healthy despite the complications that claimed her mother’s life, is growing strong and doing well, Haughton shared.

This is not the first time Vybz Kartel, whose real name is Adidja Palmer, and his family have extended a philanthropic arm in recent times. Back in April, his sons and wife Tanesha “Shorty” Johnson donated COVID-19 care packages to the government’s Poor Relief Department

Before he was imprisoned, the entertainer, producer, and entrepreneur was well known for his generosity in the areas of education and community development, especially in Portmore, St Catherine, where he was based.

Palmer, who has been incarcerated for almost 10 years, is now seeking to have his murder conviction overturned by the Privy Council, after his appeal was refused by the Jamaican Court of Appeal three months ago. Palmer, along with three three co-accused men, are currently serving life in prison for the murder of Clive “Lizard” Williams, whose body was never found.

Source: Dancehallmag