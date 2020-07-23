Jesse Royal Spotted On Godfather Duties With Jahvillani’s Baby Son

Shortly after the news of the birth of Jahvillani’s son with Leah Tavares-Finson in early June, came several photo-ops with the tiny celebrity. It seems everybody wants a piece of the fame that comes along with the Wileside Government’s prototype, baby Israel.

Expectedly, grandma Cindy Breakspeare wasted no time in striking up a pose with her brand new grandson, the former Miss World (1976) has appeared in a couple of posts with him on Instagram.

Baby Israel has also been beaching it with Grammy kid Koffee, who looked more than thrilled clutching on to the little guy in posts smugly shared by both Breakspeare and his mommy Leah.

It seems the little celeb’s day at the beach was a star-studded affair since recent photos of Reggae singer Jesse Royal show that he too was liming with the crew that day. What’s even more enlightening is the caption on those photos, which reveal Jesse is actually Israel’s Godfather.

The proud singer shared a pretty adorable pic holding Jahvi’s son while sitting in the water along the beach and grinning at the camera. He captioned the post:

“Children are A Light and A Reminder of How Magical this World is!!! Ps.

Leah also recognized his Godfather status, by commenting on Jesse’s post saying, “Can’t bother with you enuh bred #bestgodfather.”

She also shared a similar post over on her IG page of Jesse posing with baby Is and her other son Joshua (from a previous relationship). She hash-tagged, ‘Godfather’ and tagged Jesse along with Jahvillani, her brother Damian Marley and mother Cindy.

It seems Leah is very much connected to the Reggae and Dancehall world; the apparent route is through her family. Cindy Breakspeare’s earlier soirée with the legendary Bob Marley is no casual news and their progeny, Damian Marley (Leah’s half brother), and what has become of his music career is a colossal feat.

Leah’s father, Tom Tavaris-Finson is a highly sought out Attorney-at-Law in Jamaica for many prominent personalities. He has represented several entertainers in the music industry as well, including Vybz Kartel, Squash, Bounty Killer, Mavado, Sean Paul, Shabba Ranks, and Gregory Isaacs to name a few.

While deets of Leah’s relationship with Jahvillani are still pretty unclear, her assumed entanglement with the artiste has given her quite a bit of limelight of late. But it’s evident she is very ‘known’ on the music scene, having been photographed over the years with her friends Busy Signal, Dexta Daps, Dre Island, Tony Matterhorn, Foota Hype, Queen Ifrica, Kabaka Pyramid and of course her extended family, the Marleys.

While its second nature to assume Jesse was an obvious pick by fellow Dancehall artiste Jahvillani to be Israel’s Godfather, it seems to have been a decision made through his friendship with Leah.

Source: Dancehallmag