Viola Davis becomes the most nominated Black actress in Oscars history

Viola Davis has become the most nominated Black actress in Oscars history after she picked up a nod for Best Actress today (March 15).

The actress received her fourth nomination for playing the lead role in Netflix‘s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom at a ceremony earlier alongside Andra Day, Vanessa Kirby, Frances McDormand and Carey Mulligan.

She won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress in 2017 for Fences, after being nominated in that category in 2009 for her work in Doubt.

She’s also competed for Best Actress before, in 2012, for playing maid Aibileen Clark in The Help.

Davis and Octavia Spencer had previously been tied at three nominations each over the years.

A win would make Davis the only Black woman with multiple Oscars, and just the second Black woman to win a Best Actress Oscar. Halle Berry was the first to win Best Actress, in 2002, for Monster’s Ball.