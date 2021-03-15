Di Genius celebrates Grammy Win

Musician Stephen ‘Di Genius’ McGregor is celebrating his Grammy win after John Legend’s Bigger Love won the Best R&B Album at Sunday’s Grammy Awards.

This, following the production of two of the tracks on Legend’s album. These include ‘Bigger Love’ and ‘Don’t Walk Away’, which features Koffee.

The ‘Big Ship’ star took to Instagram to share his joy.

McGregor is no stranger to Grammy recognition, previously receiving credit for work on Junior Gong’s Stony Hill album and for his contribution to Latin star Shakira El Dorado.