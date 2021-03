Half a year after his death, Chadwick Boseman was posthumously nominated for an Academy Award on Monday for his final performance in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.”

The nomination for best actor was widely expected but still historic.

Boseman is the first Black performer ever nominated posthumously for an Oscar.

Last month, Boseman also won the Golden Globe for best actor in a drama. Boseman’s widow, Taylor Simone Ledward, accepted the award on his behalf.