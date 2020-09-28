Video: Man arrested at party shut down in St Ann

The man believed to be the promoter of the party that was shut down by police in St Ann last night has been arrested and charged.

A police vehicle was smashed near the site of the party after police insisted the illegal Party in Parry Town, Ocho Rios should be shut down as it was in violation of the Laws.

The promoter of the party, 31-year old Rashant Lawrence was arrested and charged with breaches of the Disaster Risk Management Act and Resisting Arrest.

Police said he responded boisterously when told the party had to be shut down.

Here is the vehicle that was attacked. Watch as an officer describes it: 

 

