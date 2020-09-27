MP Lisa Hanna says she “ready” to run as President of the PNP

Ms Hanna in a release a short time ago said she had consulted with constituents, party supporters and family and was confirming she will enter the race. Her release comes as the PNP holds a crucial meeting to decide how to replace Dr Peter Phillips, following the Party’s heavy loss in the September 3 General Elections.

