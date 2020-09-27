Ms Hanna in a release a short time ago said she had consulted with constituents, party supporters and family and was confirming she will enter the race. Her release comes as the PNP holds a crucial meeting to decide how to replace Dr Peter Phillips, following the Party’s heavy loss in the September 3 General Elections.
MP Lisa Hanna says she “ready” to run as President of the PNP
Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]
Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us