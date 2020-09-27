Young woman charged with murder of 62-year-old taxi operator

40-year-old Rohan Thompson of Anderson Road
Detectives have charged a Kingston woman with murder in relation to the death of a 62-year-old taxi operator in Cameron Hill district in St Elizabeth yesterday.

Charged is 22-year-old Kadeen Williams, otherwise called ‘Fambo’, of Balcombe Drive, Kingston 11.

 

Reports from the Black River police are that about 12:30 pm, residents became suspicious when Williams was seen running from a house in the community, reportedly after she and the now deceased argued. The residents went to investigate and allegedly found the now deceased —  Stafford Wright of Heslop Ave, Kingston 2, lying in a pool of blood.

 

He had been chopped several times.

 

Residents alerted the police and Wright was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

 

Williams was arrested the same day and later charged following an interview. Her court date is being finalised.

