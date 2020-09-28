PNP gets new President Nov 7

Saturday, November 7 will be election day to decide the new President of the People’s National Party (PNP). The nomination of candidates is set for October 21-23 and the list of Party delegates eligible to vote will be published a week later.

The PNP today decided on the dates and the processes for the election, at a meeting of their National Executive Council, in Kingston.

 PN President Dr Peter Phillips bid the NEC members farewell this afternoon and called for unity in the Party. He has resigned as leader but has been asked to continue until a new President is elected.

