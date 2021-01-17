Video: Female Critical Ironshore Crash

A female is now battling for life at the Cornwall Regional Hospital, in Montego Bay, St James, after being thrown from a vehicle during a road accident along the Ironshore main road, earlier today, Sunday, January 17.

So far the police have not released the address or identity of the victim.

Reports are that shortly before midday, the female was travelling along the Rosehall main road in a Toyota motor car.

On reaching a section of the roadway, the driver lost control of the vehicle which collided with a light pole, causing the female to be thrown from her seat unto the process.

She was transported by ambulance to the hospital by a medical team which rushed to the location.