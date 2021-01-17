3-Dead, 4-Injured, While Travelling from Party in Portmore

Three persons lost their lives, while four others are in critical condition at a hospital, following their involvement in a bloody motor vehicle accident, which occurred along a section of the Portmore Toll Road, in St Catherine, on Sunday morning, January 17.

The police have not yet released the identities of the fatal victims.

Reports by the police are that at about 12:35 am, all seven persons were returning from a party that was being held in the Waterhouse community.

On reaching a section of the Portmore Toll Road western leg, the driver of the Toyota Wish motor car lost control of the vehicle, which crashed along the roadway.

All seven occupants sustained head and body injuries, and three died on the spot.

The other four victims were rushed to the hospital, where they were treated and admitted in critical condition.