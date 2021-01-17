Curfew in Norwood, Following Shooting Death of Three Persons
The Jamaica Constabulary Force has imposed a curfew in the community of Norwood in St James, following separate shooting incidents between Friday night into Saturday afternoon, where five persons including a teenage boy, and a female, were shot, three of whom were killed as heavily armed men went on a shooting spree throughout sections of the community.
Those killed have been identified as 20-year-old, Nicardo Daley, otherwise called ‘Nick’, unemployed of Montego Hills, 47-year-old, Donovan Reid, otherwise called ‘ Dummy’, a backup man of Hollywood, Norwood and 50-year-old Aubrey Brown, Plumber of Irie Lane, also in Norwood.
Two other persons, which includes the 16-year-old boy and a female, were also shot and injured, and have since been admitted to the Cornwall Regional Hospital, in critical condition.
Reports by the police are that, shortly after 8:00 pm, on Friday night, Daley along with Reid, who is said to be both dumb and deaf, were among other patrons at the Fi Wi Bar, which is located in the vicinity of Hollywood Square, in Norwood, St James.
They were then ambushed by the armed men who opened fire hitting both men and the female, before making their escape in the area on foot.
The police were summoned and upon their arrival, the three victims were rushed to the Cornwall Regional Hospital, where Daley and Reid were pronounced dead, and the female admitted.
The gunmen then went to other sections of the community where they shot up a number of vehicles and several houses, one of the vehicle, a Toyota motor car, was also set on fire.
The armed men struck again, this time about 12:10 am, on Saturday morning, where they held up Brown outside his gate, along Irie Lane, and robbed him of his cellphone, and an undetermined sum of cash, and shot him multiple times in his upper body.
Brown died on the spot, and the police were forced to visit the second scene which was processed, and Brown’s body was later removed to the morgue for a post mortem examination.
Later on Saturday afternoon about 1:30 pm, the armed men carrying out another attack in the Bottom Lane area of Hollywood Square, where the teenage boy was chased and shot in the regions of his neck. He was rushed off to hospital by members of the security forces where he was also admitted in critical condition.
Following the spate of shootings and murders, the curfew which started at 7:00 pm, on Saturday, was imposed in the Norwood community and will run up until 7:00 pm, on Sunday.
