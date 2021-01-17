Curfew in Norwood, Following Shooting Death of Three Persons

The Jamaica Constabulary Force has imposed a curfew in the community of Norwood in St James, following separate shooting incidents between Friday night into Saturday afternoon, where five persons including a teenage boy, and a female, were shot, three of whom were killed as heavily armed men went on a shooting spree throughout sections of the community.

Those killed have been identified as 20-year-old, Nicardo Daley, otherwise called ‘Nick’, unemployed of Montego Hills, 47-year-old, Donovan Reid, otherwise called ‘ Dummy’, a backup man of Hollywood, Norwood and 50-year-old Aubrey Brown, Plumber of Irie Lane, also in Norwood.

Two other persons, which includes the 16-year-old boy and a female, were also shot and injured, and have since been admitted to the Cornwall Regional Hospital, in critical condition.

Reports by the police are that, shortly after 8:00 pm, on Friday night, Daley along with Reid, who is said to be both dumb and deaf, were among other patrons at the Fi Wi Bar, which is located in the vicinity of Hollywood Square, in Norwood, St James.

They were then ambushed by the armed men who opened fire hitting both men and the female, before making their escape in the area on foot.