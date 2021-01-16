Quick Action by the Police Led to Recovery of Stolen Vehicle and Seizure of Firearms in St. Andrew

Quick action by members of the Specialized Operations Branch of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) following the theft of a motor vehicle in Portmore, St. Catherine on Friday, January 15 has led to the recovery of the motor vehicle and the seizure of two firearms and ammunition in St. Andrew.

Reports are that between the hours of 6:30 p.m., on Thursday, January 14 and 2:00 a.m. on Friday, January 15, a Toyota Wish motorcar was stolen from Greater Portmore, St. Catherine. Speedy investigations led the team to Mandela Terrace in Kingston 11. The motor vehicle was recovered and three (3) men taken into custody pending further investigations.

Supplementary investigations led the Specialized Operations’ team to another property on Mandela Terrace where one Smith and Wesson revolver containing one (1) .38 cartridge was found wrapped in a merino beneath a sheet of zinc and one Taurus Millennium .40 pistol with a magazine containing two (2) 9mm cartridges – found beneath a piece of board.

Arrests are yet to be made in connection with the seizure of the firearms and ammunition, however, the police continue their investigations.

“I commend the officers for their diligence in carrying out this investigation even as they follow other leads. This shows how important it is to investigate all matters, as in this case one matter of car theft led to the seizure of two firearms. The police are determined to investigate all reports made with due care,” says Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Warren Clarke of Specialized Operations Branch.