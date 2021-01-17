Popular Taxi Operator Murdered in St James

Forty-three-year-old Sibestian Reid, a popular taxi operator who resides in Salt Spring, St James, was shot and killed by armed men while traveling home on his motorcycle, on Saturday night, January 16.

Reports by the Montego Hills police are that, shortly after 9:30 pm, Reid was travelling on his motorcycle from the directions of downtown Montego Bay, towards Salt Spring.

On reaching the vicinity of Phelman Corner, he came upon a group of heavily armed men standing along the roadway, and as he was in the process of riding by, the men opened fire hitting him multiple times to the regions of his back.

He managed to ride away but crashed a short distance in the vicinity of Angie Lane.

The wounded taxi operators were assisted to the Cornwall Regional Hospital, where he died about an hour later whilst been treated.

Reid is a popular taxi operator within the inner city township of Montego Bay, who plies the downtown Montego Bay route to Clock.