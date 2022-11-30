USA Advances to World Cup Last 16 with 1-0 Victory over Iran

USA Advances to World Cup: The United States is in the World Cup last 16 – Christian Pulisic, who scored the game’s only goal, left with an injury.
The USA needed a win and nothing less against Iran, and it got it, by a 1-0 and will face the Netherlands in the last 16 on Saturday.
The Chelsea forward’s first-half winner against Iran ensured the US qualified from Group B. However, he finished the game in the hospital.
As he turned in Sergino Dest’s header, Pulisic collided with goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand, suffering a blow to his abdomen, and was taken off at half-time.
The national side then confirmed the forward “has been diagnosed with a pelvic contusion and his status is day to day”, before Pulisic himself posted on social media from his hospital bed to say: “I’ll be ready Saturday, don’t worry.”