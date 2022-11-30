Delivery Man Shot Dead, Teacher Injured in St Andrew

Delivery Man Shot Dead: A man was shot dead and a teacher injured, after gunmen launched an attack at a school on Bay Farm Road in St. Andrew, on Tuesday afternoon.
The deceased has been identified as Sanjay Wilson, 34, a deliveryman of Olympic Avenue, Kingston 11.
Police say that about 12:10 p.m., two men on motorcycles attacked Wilson and the teacher as they arrived at the location in a white Nissan AD Wagon to pick up lunches and students.
According to the authorities, the pillion exited the vehicle and opened fire on the occupants before they could flee the vehicle.
Both victims were taken to the hospital, where Wilson was pronounced dead and the teacher was admitted in stable condition.
Six expended shells were discovered at the scene, according to authorities. No motive for the attack has been established.