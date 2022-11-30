Brazil Edged Switzerland 1-0 to take South Americans into World Cup last 16 

Brazil Edged Switzerland 1-0: A late goat from Manchester United midfielder Casemiro took Brazil into the last 16 of World Cup 2022 as the resistance of a dogged Switzerland side finally cracked late on in the second round of Group G games Switzerland remains on three points.
With Neymar who injured his ankle in the opening win over Serbia, the five-time champions struggled to breakdown the determined defense of a typically disciplined Switzerland, Vinicius Junior having the best chance of the opening period when he drifted into space at the far post only to fail to connect properly with Raphinha’s cross, allowing Yann Sommer to save.
Switzerland more than held their own and had glimmers of openings without ever really creating a gilt-edged opportunity with neither side finding it easy to unlock the opposing backline. Brazil brought on Rodrygo at the break and he was soon linking up with his Real Madrid teammate Vinicius, who sent in a sumptuous cross with the outside of his right foot that Richarlison only narrowly failed to turn in.
The South American side would not be denied, however, Vinicius and Rodrygo combining once again seven minutes from time to workspace in the area for Casemiro, and a fine half-volley flicked Manuel Akanji on its way past Sommer and inside the far post.
The thrilling 3-3 draw between Serbia and Cameroon earlier in the day means Brazil, who have not lost a World Cup Group stage game in 17 matches with two wins from two matches, are guaranteed a top-two spot, although Switzerland – sitting on three points – will need a win in their final group game with Serbia to guarantee their progress. A draw would be enough if Cameroon doesn’t beat Brazil.