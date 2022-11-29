American Man Shot Dead in St Ann

Leave a Comment / By / November 29, 2022

American Man Shot Dead: A U.S. citizen was fatally shot by unknown assailants at Shaw Park, Ocho Rios, St. Ann on Monday night.

The deceased has been identified as Phillip Bradly Crain, a 53-year-old real estate businessman from Garland, Texas, who was on vacation at a home he owned in Shaw Park.

According to reports, Crain was at the house at 4:30 pm when two men with firearms entered and demanded cash. When the gunmen’s demands were not met, they shot the now-deceased, killing him on the spot.

Crain’s wife, their son and another person at the house, were not harmed. Crain arrived on the island on November 13, 2022.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com