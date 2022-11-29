American Man Shot Dead in St Ann

American Man Shot Dead: A U.S. citizen was fatally shot by unknown assailants at Shaw Park, Ocho Rios, St. Ann on Monday night.
The deceased has been identified as Phillip Bradly Crain, a 53-year-old real estate businessman from Garland, Texas, who was on vacation at a home he owned in Shaw Park.
According to reports, Crain was at the house at 4:30 pm when two men with firearms entered and demanded cash. When the gunmen’s demands were not met, they shot the now-deceased, killing him on the spot.
Crain’s wife, their son and another person at the house, were not harmed. Crain arrived on the island on November 13, 2022.