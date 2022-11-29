Two Men Shot and Killed in Hannah Town

Two Men Shot and Killed: Two men were shot dead by gunmen in Hannah Town, west Kingston on Tuesday morning.
The deceased have been identified as 28-year-old Lance Thompson otherwise called ‘Jah Jah’ and ‘Bibi’, of an Upper Rose Lane address, and 30-year-old Jevon Ferguson also known as ‘Pim Pim’, from Upper Oxford Street, both in Hannah Town.
According to police reports, Thompson and Ferguson were standing along Upper Oxford Street at 9:40 a.m. when a Toyota Probox stopped near where they were standing.
The police said three men exited the vehicle, drew their weapons, and opened fire, hitting Thompson and Ferguson, who both ran and collapsed a short distance away.
The gunmen returned to the vehicle, drove away, and escaped. Both men were brought to Kingston Public Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.
Investigators discovered over twenty expended 9mm cartridge casings at the crime scene.