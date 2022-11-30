England Advanced to World Cup last 16 after Beating Wales 3-0

England Advanced to World Cup: Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden both inspired England to the victory required to top Group B with seven points with a 3-0 victory over Wales at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium.
England will next face Senegal in the last 16 on Sunday. Wales finished in last place in the group with a point and have been eliminated.
Rashford fired a free-kick past, Danny Ward, following Ethan Ampadu’s foul on Foden after 50 minutes, with the Manchester City midfielder then marking his return to England’s team moments later by turning in Harry Kane’s cross at the far post.
Wales were demoralised and outclassed as they knew they were on the way home from Qatar and Rashford added his second in the 68th minute, with a large slice of help from Wales keeper Ward who allowed a fierce shot to slip through his legs.
The United States set up a last-16 meeting with the Netherlands by beating Iran 1-0 in their grudge match.