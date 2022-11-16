US Fugitive Arrested: A US fugitive who had reportedly been on the run for ten years was captured in a multi-agency operation on Tuesday in St. James.
The 71-year-old American was being sought for Child Molestation in the US state of Georgia.
According to reports, members of the Lotto Scam Task Force, Fugitive Apprehension Team, Counter Terrorism & Organized Crime Investigations Branch (CTOC), and the United States Marshals Service arrested the fugitive in Norwood, St. James.
He is currently being processed at the Barnett Street Police Station and will be extradited to the United States.
1 thought on “US Fugitive Arrested in Jamaica after 10 years on the Run”
Send him back