Two Men Shot Dead

Two Men Shot Dead, Four Injured in Norwood, St James

Leave a Comment / By / November 17, 2022

Two Men Shot Dead in Norwood: Two men were killed and four others, including a nine-month-old baby, were wounded, after gunmen launched an attack in Norwood, St James on Wednesday night.

The deceased have been identified as 31-year-old Delano Christie a shop operator and 26-year-old Jordane Brown.

According to reports, at approximately 8:15 p.m., both men were among a group of people playing dominoes at Christie’s business place, when they were ambushed by gunmen who opened fire on the group.

When the shooting subsided, six people were found suffering from gunshot wounds.

All six victims were taken to hospital where Brown and Christie were pronounced dead.

 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com