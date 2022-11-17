Two Men Shot Dead, Four Injured in Norwood, St James

Two Men Shot Dead in Norwood: Two men were killed and four others, including a nine-month-old baby, were wounded, after gunmen launched an attack in Norwood, St James on Wednesday night.
The deceased have been identified as 31-year-old Delano Christie a shop operator and 26-year-old Jordane Brown.
According to reports, at approximately 8:15 p.m., both men were among a group of people playing dominoes at Christie’s business place, when they were ambushed by gunmen who opened fire on the group.
When the shooting subsided, six people were found suffering from gunshot wounds.
All six victims were taken to hospital where Brown and Christie were pronounced dead.