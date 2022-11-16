Fatal Collision in Westmoreland

Fatal Collision: The Westmoreland Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a two-vehicle crash on Strathbogie Cross Road in the parish, which claimed the lives of two men on Monday, November 14.

The deceased are 16-year-old Jamal Watson, a student of Porters Mountain, in the parish and 29-year-old Orain Campbell, labourer of Porters Mountain, Westmoreland.

Reports from the Savanna-la-Mar Police are that at about 3.p.m., Watson and Campbell were on a motorcycle travelling northerly along Strathbogie main road. Upon reaching a section of the road it is alleged that Watson tried to overtake a line of traffic when he collided with a white Toyota Hiace motor bus that was travelling in the opposite direction. Both Watson and Campbell died from injuries they sustained from the accident.

The driver of the Toyota Hiace motor bus was interviewed and given a breathalyser. He was warned for prosecution and released pending investigation.

