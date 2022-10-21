Update: Social Media Influencer and Fashionista Slickianna Found Dead in St James

Authorities have confirmed the identity of the female body that was found this morning, floating in the sea at Reading in St James.

She has been identified as Kingston’s social media influencer and fashionista Aneka “Slickianna” Townsend.

Visitors to the area discovered the body, which had wounds to the back of the head, floating face down off the shores of a bathing beach shortly after 9:30 a.m.

The police were called, and when they arrived, they had to request help from the Marine Police to remove the body from the water.

A blood-splattered towel and wig were also removed from the scene.

The incident is being investigated by the Anchovy police.

 

 

