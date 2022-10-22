Person of Interest Named in Murder of Social Media Influencer “Slickianna”

A Hanover man has been named as a person of interest in the death of a woman, believed to be a popular social media influencer, whose body was discovered in the sea in Reading, St James on Friday morning.
Rushane Patterson of Prosper, Hanover, is being asked to present himself at the Freeport Police Station by 5:00 p.m. on Saturday to assist with their investigations.
“We have Rushane Patterson of Prosper, Hanover as a person of interest in this investigation and we are asking him to turn himself in to the police by 5:00 pm,” commander of the St James Police Division, Senior Superintendent of Police Vernon Ellis said.
SSP Ellis also stated that a car has been seized in connection with the police investigation.
“A series of operations have been conducted this morning in a neighbouring parish and a vehicle was recovered,” he disclosed.
“No one has come forward to identify her as yet, but we have an idea of who she is. We are just awaiting the formal identification,” he stated.
Police were notified when the body of a lady was discovered face down in the sea in Reading, St James. She has a number of tattoos that authorities are using to determine her identity.