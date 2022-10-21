Body of Unidentified Woman Found in St James

The body of an unidentified woman, believed to be that of a popular social media influencer, was recovered from the sea at Reading in St. James on Friday morning.
Visitors to the area discovered the body, which had wounds to the back of the head, floating face down off the shores of a bathing beach shortly after 9:30 a.m.
The police were called, and when they arrived, they had to request help from the Marine Police to remove the body from the water.
A blood-splattered towel and wig were also removed from the scene.
The incident is being investigated by the Anchovy police.