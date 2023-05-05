Update: Pilot Killed in St Mary Plane Crash

Pilot Killed in St Mary Plane Crash: Authorities have identified the man who was killed in a plane crash that occurred in Highgate, St Mary on Friday.
Dead is pilot and engineer Dudley Beek.
When Beek arrived at the University Hospital of the West Indies, he was unresponsive. According to reports, the airplane was traveling from Tinson Pen to Boscobel.
In the 1970s, the ex-officer of the Jamaica Defence Force constructed his first hangar at Ian Flemming airport located in Boscobel, St Mary. His family has a lineage of pilots spanning four generations, beginning with his grandfather.