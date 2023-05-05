A team of officers assigned to the Area One Narcotics Division seized over 15
pounds of cocaine at the Sangster International Airport, Montego Bay in St. James during a search on Wednesday, May 03. One man was arrested for breaches of the Dangerous Drugs Act.
Airbnb studio apartment in Falmouth, Trelawny
Reports are that about 2:30 p.m., the 58-year-old man, a British national checked in at the airport to board a departing flight to the United Kingdom. During a search of his luggage, the drug, which attracts a street value of over $3,000,000.00 JMD was found concealed in four packages.
He was arrested for breaches of the Dangerous Drugs Act and is held in custody pending further investigations.
1 thought on “British National Arrested following Cocaine Seizure at Sangster International Airport”
Pingback: British national arrested after cocaine seizure at Sangster International Airport – kodaktravel