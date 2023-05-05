British National Arrested following Cocaine Seizure at Sangster International Airport

1 Comment / By / May 5, 2023

A team of officers assigned to the Area One Narcotics Division seized over 15
pounds of cocaine at the Sangster International Airport, Montego Bay in St. James during a search on Wednesday, May 03. One man was arrested for breaches of the Dangerous Drugs Act.

Airbnb studio apartment in Falmouth, Trelawny

Reports are that about 2:30 p.m., the 58-year-old man, a British national checked in at the airport to board a departing flight to the United Kingdom. During a search of his luggage, the drug, which attracts a street value of over $3,000,000.00 JMD was found concealed in four packages.

He was arrested for breaches of the Dangerous Drugs Act and is held in custody pending further investigations.

 

1 thought on “British National Arrested following Cocaine Seizure at Sangster International Airport”

  1. Pingback: British national arrested after cocaine seizure at Sangster International Airport – kodaktravel

Leave a Reply

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com

%d bloggers like this: