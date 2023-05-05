Sha’Carri Defeats Shericka Jackson in Doha

Sha’Carri Defeats Shericka Jackson: In the season opening of Wanda Diamond League meeting in Doha on Friday, American athlete Sha’Carri Richardson , ran a meet record of 10.76 seconds (0.9m/s) and emerged victorious over Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson.
Richardson demonstrated impressive speed and endurance, overtaking Jackson in the final 20 meters of the race. As a result, the American athlete achieved the world lead, while Jackson finished in second place with a time of 10.85 seconds. Dina Asher-Smith, a sprinter from Great Britain, achieved a third-place finish with a season’s best time of 10.98 seconds.
Megan Tapper, who won a bronze medal in the Olympic Games, came fourth in the 100m hurdles with a season’s best time of 12.76 seconds (1.1m/s). Candice McLeod and Stephenie Ann McPherson didn’t do so well in the women’s 400m.
McLeod finished in 52.43 seconds, and Ann McPherson was just behind him in sixth place with a time of 52.93 seconds. The race was won by Marileidy Paulino of the Dominican Republic in 50.51 seconds, ahead of American Shamier Little’s 50.84 seconds.
