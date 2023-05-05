Sha’Carri Defeats Shericka Jackson in Doha

1 Comment / By / May 5, 2023

Sha’Carri Defeats Shericka Jackson: In the season opening of Wanda Diamond League meeting in Doha on Friday, American athlete Sha’Carri Richardson , ran a meet record of 10.76 seconds (0.9m/s) and emerged victorious over Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson.

Richardson demonstrated impressive speed and endurance, overtaking Jackson in the final 20 meters of the race. As a result, the American athlete achieved the world lead, while Jackson finished in second place with a time of 10.85 seconds. Dina Asher-Smith, a sprinter from Great Britain, achieved a third-place finish with a season’s best time of 10.98 seconds.

Megan Tapper, who won a bronze medal in the Olympic Games, came fourth in the 100m hurdles with a season’s best time of 12.76 seconds (1.1m/s). Candice McLeod and Stephenie Ann McPherson didn’t do so well in the women’s 400m.

McLeod finished in 52.43 seconds, and Ann McPherson was just behind him in sixth place with a time of 52.93 seconds. The race was won by Marileidy Paulino of the Dominican Republic in 50.51 seconds, ahead of American Shamier Little’s  50.84 seconds.

Airbnb studio apartment in Falmouth, Trelawny

1 thought on “Sha’Carri Defeats Shericka Jackson in Doha”

  1. Pingback: Sha’Carri beats Shericka Jackson in Doha – kodaktravel

Leave a Reply

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com

%d bloggers like this: