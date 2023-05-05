Team Jamaica will leave the island on Sunday to defend their West Indies Full Bore Shooting Championship in Antigua & Barbuda between May 8-14 at the Crabb’s Range.
The team will be led by captain Phillip Scott and will include the current national Full Bore champion Nicola Guy. She is the first female national champion in Full Bore. The other female team member is two-time Amazon trophy winner and O Class champion Karen Anderson. Major John Nelson who is the president of the West Indies Full Bore Shooting Council and five time Wogarth Cup winner along with the reigning Wogarth Cup winner Caption Dwayne Ford are also on the team. The team is completed by Canute CC Coley, Dennis Lee and Dr. Derek Mitchell, while George Hutton will serve as team manager.
The regional championship is normally hosted by member countries on a rotational basis. The other member countries are Barbados, Guyana, Trinidad and Tobago and Bermuda.
Full Bore features competitors shooting in a prone position from distances of 300 yards, 500 yards, 600 yards, 900 yards and 1,000 yards. Notably only Barbados, Guyana and Jamaica have 900 yards and 1,000 yards courses.
Shooters compete in three possible classes. X Class comprise the top 15-20 shooters in the Caribbean. T Class is any shooter participating in a regional shoot for the first time. Everybody else are in O Class and that generally makes up the bulk of the shooters.
Jamaica is considered to be a power house in Full Bore Shooting having won several championships and is always on the podium.
Full Bore is one of the few sports that men and women compete against each other, even though there is an Amazon trophy which is awarded to the highest scoring female at the West Indies Full Bore Shooting Championship. The Wogarth Cup is awarded to the shooter who scores the highest total in the team match.
1 thought on “Jamaica to Defend West Indies Full Bore Shooting Championship”
Pingback: Jamaica defends West Indies full-bore shooting championship – kodaktravel